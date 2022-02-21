Situation in Donbass acquires critical character - Putin

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The situation in Donbass has worsened again to acquire a critical character, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address to the nation on Monday.

"The situation in Donbass is critical again," he said.

"I would like to stress it once again that Ukraine is not just a neighbor for us. It is inseparable part of our own history, culture, spiritual space. They are our friends, our kin. They are not only our colleagues, friends, former fellow workers, they are our relatives and people linked by blood, family bonds with us," he said.

Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia - Putin