Moscow has no preconditions for Minsk Agreements other than its implementation — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Moscow puts forth no extra preconditions for the Minsk Package of Measures other than the implementation of agreements cemented in the text of the document itself, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday, commenting on remarks made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

"There are no Russian preconditions other than literal, as written, point by point implementation of this document," the diplomat said. "Is it Russian preconditions or common sense? Probably, this is how they perceive it in the context of today’s Ukrainian politics. But, in reality, the only thing that we keep talking about has become a slogan already, in my opinion - the implementation of the Minsk Agreements as they are written down."

The spokeswoman noted that Kiev simply "has no strength or courage" to publicly refuse to implement the Minsk Agreements.

"This is a real farce, which the Ukrainian political thought uses to replace the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. They have neither strength nor courage to announce that they are not committed to and do not intend to implement the Minsk Agreements, because they realize that the entire international community, on the contrary, underscores the Agreements’ relevance and absence of an alternative. And then, they begin doing their favorite thing: basically, a fraud," Zakharova noted, explaining that this fraud is an attempt to come up with new reasons not to implement the Minsk Agreements.