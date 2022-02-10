Russian OSCE envoy reports of units of armed nationalists appearing in Ukraine

VIENNA, February 10./TASS/. New groups of armed nationalists have begun to appear in Ukraine, Russian OSCE Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich told a meeting of the European security agency’s Permanent Council on Thursday.

"New groups of militarized nationalists continue to appear (in Ukraine - TASS). Early this year, the so-called ‘closed guerilla network’ was set up under the name ‘Honor of the Nation’, which now numbers about 1,000 people," the Russian envoy said.

Members of this union held combat training exercises with weapons in their hands on February 6, instructed by nationalists from the Aidar battalion who visited Donbass, Lukashevich added.