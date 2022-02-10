Truss’ Moscow visit seen as gift on Diplomats’ Day, Russian Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, when noting that a visit by UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss to Moscow coincided with Diplomats’ Day, called this visit "a gift of Anglo-Saxon diplomacy to Russian diplomacy" on this holiday.

"The way we see this, it’s a present from Anglo-Saxon diplomacy to Russian diplomacy on Diplomats’ Day so we will celebrate our holiday today with dignity directly at our workplace, [holding] talks with our British partners," she said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

On Wednesday, the UK top diplomat arrived in Moscow on an official two-day visit to hold talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reported that during the February 10 talks in Moscow, the top diplomats would discuss European security and the development of legally-binding long-term security guarantees. The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Moscow noted that Truss intends to bring up the subject of Ukraine.

The embassy also reported that while in Moscow, the Foreign Secretary will also visit Moscow State University, where she will attend physics and math classes that "are building a generation of future science leaders, a shared interest between Russia and the UK".