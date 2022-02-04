Chinese leader characterizes relations with Russia as "more than allied" — Lavrov

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping has described his country’s relations with Russia as "more than allied," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after Xi’s talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This course [of relations between Moscow and Beijing] was once again characterized as the best-ever relations in the entire history of Russia-China ties. And it was emphasized by the Chinese leader that these relations are more than allied," he said, adding that the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and details of international cooperation.

"As concerns bilateral affairs, the sides reiterated the policy toward the development of a strategic partnership in all areas, including economy, energy, humanitarian and cultural ties, military, and military-technical cooperation," Lavrov said.