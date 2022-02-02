Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian authorities have plans to mitigate the consequences should the US introduce a ban on national banks performing certain transactions in dollars, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Plans are in place to hedge risks and mitigate the consequences of such unpredictable actions," Peskov said.

"I reiterate: we consistently urge the United States to drop provocative actions and abandon fomenting tensions on the European continent," the Kremlin's spokesman said.

The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Peskov noted.

"This is definitely a matter of concern for the Kremlin because the behavior of the US regarding sanctions is absolutely unpredictable. The United States maintains their unpredictability at the international level in this regard," the Kremlin's spokesman added.

On January 29, Bloomberg reported, citing sources and confidential documents, that the US and the EU are finalizing development of anti-Russian sanctions to be triggered in case the situation around Ukraine aggravates. Restrictions imply a ban on the largest Russian banks performing certain bank-to-bank transactions in dollars, the news agency said.