UK selling decommissioned weapons to Ukraine - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Great Britain sells decommissioned weapons to Ukraine, which can hardly ever be useful to its armed forces, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Tuesday.

"Britain supplies it with weapons, it did it before. It supplies them for money, as far as we know, and supplies decommissioned weapons," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

According to Kelin, London has supplied Kiev with various types of weapons, including analogs of US Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems. "Ukraine received two boats some time ago. There have been several flights from Great Britain to Ukraine with British-made Javelin analogs, a shorter modification with a shorter firing range," he said, adding that "there will be little use for the Ukrainian armed forces" from these supplies but they are basically meant to demonstrate London’s "solidarity" with Kiev.

Ukraine is receiving military assistance, including weapons, from Western countries. According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov, the United States have sent six cargo planes with weapons since January 22. Apart from that, Ukraine is receiving assistance from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey.