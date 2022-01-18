Putin to hold talks with Iranian president in Moscow on January 19, Kremlin reports

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On January 19, negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take place in Moscow," the statement reads.

"Plans are in store to discuss a whole range of issues on bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in trade and in the economic field, as well as relevant global and regional issues," the Kremlin press service noted.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that during the meeting, the Russian and Iranian presidents would take stock of the entire bilateral agenda. According to the top diplomat, the countries will discuss issues related to international policy, namely the Iran nuclear deal (the JCPOA), the overall situation in the Persian Gulf, work in the UN and in other international organizations.

As reported earlier, Raisi is scheduled to speak at the State Duma on January 20. In addition, according to TASS’ source in the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, the Iranian leader will visit the Moscow Cathedral Mosque and meet with clergy from different regions of the country during his visit to Russia.