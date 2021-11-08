Russia vehemently condemns assassination plot targeting Iraqi PM — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow has denounced the failed terrorist plot to assassinate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and is ready to strengthen cooperation with Baghdad in the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We vehemently condemn this brazen act of terrorism aimed at undermining the security and stability of the friendly country of Iraq. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening practical cooperation with [our] Iraqi partners to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We note the importance of enhancing joint international efforts to counter this global threat effectively and uncompromisingly," the diplomat said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also urged all leading Iraqi political forces to show restraint and seek mutual solutions to the problems which had escalated after the elections on October 10. "We expect that an agreement will be reached as soon as possible to form a new workable government which will be based on the support of all of the main political parties and ethno-confessional groups in Iraq," she concluded.

The failed plot to assassinate the Iraqi prime minster took place in the early hours of November 7. Al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s tight security Green Zone, where foreign embassies and government offices are located, was attacked by bomb-laden drones. Al-Kadhimi took to Twitter to assure everyone that he was unharmed. According to Al-Arabiya TV, the attack drones were launched from a northern Baghdad suburb approximately ten kilometers away from the Green Zone." At least seven people were injured in the attack.