Russia will never revise its stance on Crimea at all, insists Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia will never revise its stance on Crimea and there is no going back on this topic since it’s a done deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to the media on Tuesday.

"There is no chance the Russian side might revise its stance on Crimea," Peskov said. "By and large, Crimea is a subject that is beyond the scope of any potential discussion. It essential to help our counterparts realize (and we will be doing this) the essence of what happened the moment the Crimeans made their choice."

Earlier, Turkey's Foreign Ministry uploaded to its website a statement by its spokesman Tanju Bilgic saying that the returns from Russia's State Duma elections, held in Crimea on September 17-19, were legally void for Turkey. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made a comment on this statement and promised that Moscow would keep a close eye on that.