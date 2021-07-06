Russia, Indonesia drafting cooperation agreement on cybersecurity, says Lavrov

JAKARTA, July 6. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia are drafting a joint agreement on cooperation in the cybersecurity field, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after the talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Tuesday.

"Practically we have discussed the issue of global cybersecurity," he said, adding that "Russia and Indonesia are drafting a joint cooperation agreement in that field".

The sides also closely cooperate in discussing the subject at international platforms, including the UN and ASEAN, Lavrov said.