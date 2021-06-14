West tries to ruin Russia-China strategic partnership - Putin

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. The West has been making attempts to ruin the strategic partnership of Russia and China, President Vladimir Putin told the US television network NBC. Extracts from the interview were aired on Monday.

"We are pleased with the level, as I said, - unprecedentedly high level of our relationship as it has evolved over the last few decades, and we cherish it, just like our Chinese friends cherish it, which we can see," the Russian leader said about Moscow-Beijing relations.

He stressed that two countries shared relations of strategic partnership that had never existed before, and also a high level of trust and cooperation.

"We can see attempts at destroying the relationship between Russia and China. We can see that those attempts are being made in practical policies," Putin stressed.

He confirmed that he was referring to "all areas: politics, the economy, the area of technology, and the area of military and technical cooperation."

"We do not believe that China is a threat to us," he said.