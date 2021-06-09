Time for resets in Russian-US relations long gone — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The times of various resets in relations between Russia and the US are gone, and they will not come back, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"I agree that the times of all kinds of resets are gone. I do not believe in any resets in the future, and I would rather not even dwell on this kind of terminology, this kind of lexicon," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia and the US must focus on real, specific things.

"[They must focus] on the specificity of small steps, which, I hope, will result in a stronger trust in each other and, maybe, will start changes to the better in perception of Russia in the US and of the US in Russia," the diplomat said.