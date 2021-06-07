Kremlin declines to comment on Trump’s remark about Biden being mocked by Putin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on former White House occupant Donald Trump’s remark that incumbent US President Joe Biden is being mocked by Russia.

"I don’t think I should comment on Mr. Trump’s remarks. You should ask him, what kind of mockery he was talking about. It’s not our job to comment on such allegations," Peskov pointed out.

When speaking about Russia-US relations, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "the policy of sanctions continues, over 90 restrictions have so far been imposed on our country."

"It is an endless vicious circle and in theory, we need to get out of it because sanctions don’t make it possible to achieve any goals. They are never aimed at achieving anything, sanctions can’t help achieve anything, it’s not a tool that will work on Russia," Peskov emphasized. According to him, the only thing that works on Russia is dialogue based on mutual respect."

Trump said earlier that "Biden is being openly mocked by China's negotiators and Russian President Putin."