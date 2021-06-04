No progress on organization of Normandy Four summit yet — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. There has been no progress on the organization of the Normandy Four leaders’ meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"There has been no progress yet," Peskov said, answering a question. "There is an understanding that meetings must happen. All sides agree that this difficult work must continue."

He pointed out the complications that arise in regards to the organization of the Normandy format meeting.

"There is an understanding that foreign ministers must meet and that a summit must take place, but there is homework to be done first," the spokesman said. "The work continues, but very-very viscously."

Peskov added that Kiev’s poorly concealed intent to replace the Minsk Agreements with something else creates an additional negative background.

"I think, a very unscrupulously concealed intent of Ukraine to replace the Minsk Agreements with something else is going on," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, there is a number of previous agreements that have problems with their implementation.

In April, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in his interview for The Financial Times that he considers it is necessary to amend the Minsk Agreements and increase the number of talks participants by introducing the US, the UK and Canada to the talks. The White House refused to clarify whether Washington intends to try to join the Normandy format. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, in turn, that Zelensky’s statements indicate Kiev’s refusal to implement the Minsk Agreements.