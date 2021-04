MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The staff of the Russian Embassy in Prague and the Czech Embassy in Moscow will be reduced to 7 diplomats, 25 technical employees and 19 locally employed each by May 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS Friday.

"[By May 31], both sides will have 7 diplomats, 25 technical and administrative [employees] and 19 locally employed. An irresponsible and provocative behavior of the Czech authorities has harmed their own diplomatic service," the Foreign Ministry said.