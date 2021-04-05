Putin wishes Argentinian president soonest recovery from Covid-19

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished his Argentinian counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, the soonest recovery from Covid-19 and a happy birthday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin wished Alberto Fernandez a happy birthday and the soonest and complete recovery," it said.

According to the press service, the Argentinian president thanked Putin for his words of support and said he was confident in the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine thanks to which he had a mild form of the disease. He highly estimated Russia’s assistance in combating the coronavirus infection and noted that his country was interested in pursuing close cooperation, including further supplies of Sputnik V to Argentina.

"Both sides reiterated their commitment to the development of the Russian-Argentinian ties in various spheres," it added.

Fernandez, 62, wrote on his Twitter account overnight to Saturday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. He later said he felt quite well and noted that his condition might have been much more serious if not for the Sputnik V vaccine he had been inoculated with.