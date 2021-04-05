Kremlin says number of those willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 growing rapidly

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The number of Russians willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection is growing quite rapidly, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, the number of those willing to get vaccinated is growing quite rapidly," he said, adding that it might be a result of a quite vigorous advertising campaign in the mass media. "There are personal examples of people and with more and more information becomes available," he noted. "So, people’s awareness is growing and they take decisions to secure themselves and their relatives against possible severe forms of this disease."

Touching upon issues satisfying the demand for coronavirus vaccines, Peskov recalled that during the president’s meeting with the government in March it had been said that production of coronavirus vaccines was increasing every month to satisfy the demand.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier that the number of people willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 had increased dramatically. She said it would be advisable to get vaccinated before the coming summer.

By today, three anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. They are Sputnik V (Gam-covid-vac), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus; Epivaccorona, an epitopic vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology; and CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Science.

Mass vaccination against Covid-19 kicked off in Russia on January 18.