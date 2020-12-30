British envoy to Moscow arrives at Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s building, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The discussion in the ministry is expected to focus on the situation around the United Kingdom’s sanctions imposed over the alleged poisoning of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny.

Bronnert declined to comment as she entered the Foreign Ministry's building.

According to TASS sources, the diplomat will be notified about the expansion of a list of Britons, who will be banned entry to Russia. This will be Moscow’s tit-for-tat measure following London’s move to slap sanctions against six Russians in October.