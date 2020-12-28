Russia extends suspension of air traffic with UK until January 12

OSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia has extended suspension of the air service with the United Kingdom until January 12 inclusively, the coronavirus response center told reporters on Monday.

"The response center for prevention of import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection made the decision to extend the term for the suspension of air traffic with the United Kingdom. To secure health of the population, restrictions are extended until 23.59 pm of January 12, 2021," the center said.

Russia suspended air service with the United Kingdom for a week on December 22 in view of the new coronavirus strain found there.