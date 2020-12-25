Kremlin specifies Lancet article not official response to Russia’s request in Navalny case

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The West has not yet provided an official response to Moscow's request concerning blogger Alexey Navalny’s alleged poisoning, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, adding that an article published in The Lancet journal could not be viewed as a response.

"We don’t read medical journals," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin believed that the article was reason enough to open an investigation. "It is a journal for health professionals and we are not medical workers," he emphasized.

Peskov stressed that the information the Kremlin had requested through official channels "is not publicly available." "We still haven’t received it, so nothing has changed in this regard," he specified.

At the same time, the Russian presidential spokesman said that the Kremlin did not consider it necessary to ask Russia doctors to analyze The Lancet article. "We see no point in that," he stressed.