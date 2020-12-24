Navalny case is West’s provocation to impose sanctions, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The situation involving the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is a provocation of Western intelligence services aimed at introducing sanctions against Russia, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing Thursday.

"I want to disappoint you immediately, there will be no sensations. The Russian president, representatives of relevant agencies, the foreign minister, our representatives in international organizations, they all have given negative answers on a number of occasions. If it is not enough, you are continuing to make it seem like you do not understand it," she said, noting that the FSB was not involved in the Navalny incident.

"In the last few years, we have been witnessing provocations involving chemical weapons in the world: the Skripals, Amesbury, Syria, now Navalny. Western intelligence services masterminded them with one goal - to use the chemical weapons topic as a convenient pretext to deliver a verdict without investigation or trial and then apply sanctions," she added.