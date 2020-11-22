Russia to seek firm guarantees that parties to Open Skies Treaty meet their commitments

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia will seek firm guarantees that the remaining parties to the Treaty on Open Skies will meet their commitments in full, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday in connection with the US withdrawal from the treaty.

"Now, after withdrawing from the Treaty on Open Skies, the US side expects that its allies, on the one hand, will hinder Russian observation flights above US military facilities in Europe and on the other hand, share with Washington their files on photo surveillance of Russia’s territory. Certainly, this is unacceptable for Russia," the ministry stated.

"We will seek firm guarantees that the remaining parties to the Treaty on Open Skies meet their commitments. First, on ensuring the possibility of observing their entire territory and second, on non-transfer of files on observation flights to third countries, which are not participants of the Treaty on Open Skies," the ministry stated.

Russia will carefully watch the situation around the Treaty on Open Skies after the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement and will take further steps judging by its own security interests, the Foreign Ministry added.

"Now many in the West ask a question how Russia will react [to the US withdrawal from the agreement]? The answer is simple. We have repeatedly stated that we are open to all options," the ministry stated. "We are carefully watching and analyzing how the words of other parties to the Treaty match their actions. Judging by security interests of Russia and our allies we will take relevant decisions.".