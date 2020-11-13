Kremlin says Putin taking ‘courtesy break’ by waiting for official results of US election

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to wait for the official results of the US presidential election before congratulating any of the candidates is in no way whatsoever any sort of tacit support for Donald Trump, but rather "a courtesy break," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov specified in an interview with RT.

"The president made a decision to wait for the official results before congratulating a president-elect," he affirmed.

"It’s kind of a courtesy break. We aren’t commenting on the election and the current developments, we are just waiting for American citizens - not the US media - to announce the name of a president-elect," Peskov emphasized.