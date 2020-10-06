Putin meets with Ukrainian opposition politician Medvedchuk in Novo-Ogaryovo

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received on Tuesday Ukrainian politician, head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

Shipment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine is possible, Vladimir Putin told Viktor Medvedchuk.

"I can say from the start that such an option exists," Putin said in response to Medvedchuk’s request to consider shipping the Sputnik V vaccine to Ukraine.

The shipment will be possible if an agreement is signed with official Kiev, the Russian president elaborated, adding that Moscow is ready to engage in this work.

"It is necessary that the Ukrainian authorities duly express their requests and needs. We are ready to engage in this work regardless of all political complications. After all, this is a purely humanitarian issue, an issue of healthcare, concern for the people that both Russia and Ukraine care about," he stated.