Russia committed to Open Skies Treaty, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia is maintaining its commitment to the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during an online discussion of Russia-US relations organized by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Fund on Friday.

"Yes, we are committed to this treaty," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said, replying to the corresponding question.

"Over the course of many years, we had laid out a set of claims to the US regarding its violations of the treaty on a whole number of aspects," Ryabkov specified.

"The United States is a gross violator of the Open Skies Treaty <...> The claims, perhaps, with two exceptions, that were addressed to us yesterday are unfounded," the senior Russian diplomat said.

US President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that Washington was going to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which provides for inspection flights over member countries’ territories to monitor military activities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained in a written statement that the decision on Washington’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty would enter into force in six months from May 22.

The US side motivated its move by Russia’s alleged violation of the treaty. Moscow denies these accusations.