Russian PM is recovering, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who contracted coronavirus earlier is recovering, the leader said opening a meeting on economic and social measures on Wednesday.
"Before beginning our current meeting, I would like to say that Mikhail Mishustin is sending his best regards to you. It is all normal there. He has fever as it happens in those cases, but he is recovering," the president noted.
Putin added that he is in touch with Mishustin every day. "Every day precisely. He is taking part in the current work and in preparation of all our decisions," the president clarified. The leader wished the prime minister a speedy recovery.
On April 30, Mishustin had a video conference call with Putin when he revealed that he had contracted coronavirus. The prime minister underlined that in accordance with the Russian consumer watchdog he should self-isolate and follow doctors’ orders. Putin appointed First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as acting head of government while Mishustin recovers.