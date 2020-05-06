Russian PM is recovering, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who contracted coronavirus earlier is recovering, the leader said opening a meeting on economic and social measures on Wednesday.

"Before beginning our current meeting, I would like to say that Mikhail Mishustin is sending his best regards to you. It is all normal there. He has fever as it happens in those cases, but he is recovering," the president noted.