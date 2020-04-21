Kremlin says inappropriate to ask about Russia’s economic crisis turning into political

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that it should not be said that economic difficulties in Russia can transform into a political crisis. He also noted that the coronavirus-related problems affected the whole world.
"We do not agree with such a question as an idea," Peskov answered a question whether the Kremlin is concerned that the economic crisis and people’s frustration with measures taken against coronavirus can lead to political ramifications. "Naturally, the coronavirus developments could not pass by our country without any crisis elements. We are an integral part of the international community, global economy, and we, of course, are also going through difficulties just as all economic life participants going through them," he added.
The spokesman underlined, "The Kremlin and the coordination commission are carefully watching the social and economic situation in different regions." He recalled that the cabinet of ministers and the president work every day to watch the situation and take measures aimed at minimizing negative consequences of the crisis for the people.
"It is undeniably difficult and especially difficult now in self-isolation," Peskov conceded. However, according to him, "the human life is an absolute priority over economic difficulties." "As the epidemiological danger subsides, slow return to the economic life will commence," the Kremlin spokesman assured. "Various mechanisms of support for certain citizens, micro business, medium, small and large businesses that is a very big employer will start operating better." Peskov added that at that moment "those economic life participants who held on to their jobs will become a priority."