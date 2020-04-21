Kremlin says inappropriate to ask about Russia’s economic crisis turning into political

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that it should not be said that economic difficulties in Russia can transform into a political crisis. He also noted that the coronavirus-related problems affected the whole world.

"We do not agree with such a question as an idea," Peskov answered a question whether the Kremlin is concerned that the economic crisis and people’s frustration with measures taken against coronavirus can lead to political ramifications. "Naturally, the coronavirus developments could not pass by our country without any crisis elements. We are an integral part of the international community, global economy, and we, of course, are also going through difficulties just as all economic life participants going through them," he added.