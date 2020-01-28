{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Russian lawmaker says it will be "common success" if sides start talks on Trump's plan

Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on International Relations Konstantin Kosachev said that "it is not as important who suggested the plan in the first place"
Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on International Relations Konstantin Kosachev Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on International Relations Konstantin Kosachev
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The "deal of the century" on Middle Eastern settlement announced by US President Donald Trump needs to be analyzed but if the sides agree to negotiate on the basis of Washington's plan, it will be a common success, chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on International Relations Konstantin Kosachev wrote on his official Facebook account on Tuesday.

Read also
Trump says he supports right of Jewish people to live "within their historical homeland"

"The 'deal of the century' announced by Trump, of course, needs detailed analysis, and not only in its substantive part, but also in its resonant part, when it comes to the reactions of the two parties in the old Middle Eastern conflict. And if everyone — what if? — not that they will unconditionally accept Washington's proposal but will at least start negotiations on its basis, that would be a common success, and I think it is not as important who suggested the plan in the first place," Kosachev said.

He reminded that the Administration of former US President Barack Obama played an important role in the deal on the Iranian nuclear program, and "everyone acknowledged it, including in Russia, without any jealousy." Kosachev stressed that the main thing is the result.

"Deal of the century"

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the "deal of the century" - a plan for Middle Eastern settlement on the basis of the two-state solution. Special attention is focused on the status of Jerusalem, border issues, security guarantees, a free trade zone, prisoners and refugees, and the rules for further negotiations.

“This Vision would achieve mutual recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and Palestine as the nation-state of the Palestinian people—each with equal civil rights for all its citizens. The plan designates defensible borders for the State of Israel and does not ask Israel to compromise on the safety of its people, affording them overriding security responsibility for land west of the Jordon River. For Palestinians, the Vision delivers significant territorial expansion, allocating land roughly comparable in size to the West Bank and Gaza for establishing a Palestinian State. Transportation links would allow efficient movement between Gaza and the West Bank, as well as throughout Palestine. The plan does not call for uprooting any people, Arab or Jew, from their homes,” the White House said. However Jerusalem, according to Trump, “will remain the sovereign capital of the State of Israel, and it should remain an undivided city.”

As a condition for the peace process, Trump cited the Palestinian authorities’ refusal from supporting the Hamas radical movement operating in Gaza and from methods of armed confrontation. The plan suggests more than 50 billion US dollars be facilitated in new investments over ten years as support to the settlement efforts. 

Tags
Gaza Strip
Head of Russia’s PACE delegation slams idea of Russia not enforcing int’l law as fantasy
The high-ranking official referred to a possible amendment to the Russian constitution introducing its primacy over provisions of international agreements that was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
China, France back idea of holding summit of UN Security Council members
As the Russian diplomat pointed out, the international legal architecture, laid at the end of World War II, will remain the key benchmark in overcoming the common challenges
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Young pilots fly Tu-160 strategic bombers in southern Russia drills
The flight personnel practiced piloting techniques, aerial navigation and the procedure of operations in emergencies, the ministry informed
Read more
Hainan's biggest resort city sets up HQ to tackle coronavirus
Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China's Hainan
Read more
About 30 current drugs effective against new coronavirus, says ex-chief sanitary inspector
Twelve of them are medicines that are used to treat the HIV infection
Read more
Canadian, US military to conduct observation flight over Russia
The flight will be perfomed between January 27 and February 1
Read more
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Read more
Denmark yet to discuss specific vessels for Nord Stream 2 with Nord Stream — DEA
Earlier, the agency explained that the permission of Denmark applies to pipeline construction works, and not to specific vessels
Read more
Putin recommends investment protection laws to be passed by April 30 — Kremlin
The president handed down instructions to protect public’s rights in data processing
Read more
PACE refuses to hold urgent debate on democracy in Russia
The PACE Bureau has approved debating on Thursday on the issue of repatriation of underage persons from conflict zones as well as on Libya and the Middle East
Read more
NATO drills indicate preparations for large-scale conflict — Russian General Staff
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasinov said that "military activities are increasing in the Baltic States and Poland, in the Black and Baltic Seas"
Read more
Russian scientists expect achieving quantum supremacy in two years
Currently, the laboratory has two physical platforms for building a quantum computer — the one based on neutral atoms and the other based on photon chips
Read more
New Russian prime minister has carte blanche to form government - Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Mishustin as the head of government is responsible before the state
Read more
NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
The basketballer's daughter was among those killed
Read more
Washington did not discuss ‘Deal of the Century’ with Moscow — Russia’s UN envoy
Trump said earlier that the White House would unveil a plan for peace in the Middle East on Tuesday
Read more
Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Algeria - TV
According to preliminary data, two pilots, who were onboard the fighter jet, died
Read more
Macron notes Red Army’s role in liberation of Auschwitz
The French leader warned of the danger of the return of antisemitism in Europe
Read more
The Siege of Leningrad: 900 days of suffering from Nazi barbarism
January 27th marks the anniversary of the end of the 900-day Siege of Leningrad during WWII
Read more
Gazprom supplies first billion cubic meters of gas over TurkStream pipeline
Commercial deliveries over the pipeline started on January 1, 2020
Read more
Russian scientists in Novosibirsk developing two novel coronavirus vaccines
The vaccines will be tested in June
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet ships help immobilized foreign yacht in Gulf of Aden
The event whose details were released on Monday took place on January 21
Read more
Russia, Iran to develop trade turnover, protect mutual investments
Mutual trade turnover reached $1.59 bln from January to September 2019
Read more
Moscow Region’s commission for pardons approves Issachar’s pardoning
The decision was made in view of the girl's positive reference from the prison and absence of malicious intent
Read more
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China hits 106 — media
4,477 Chinese citizens have been infected
Read more
Stril Explorer vessel to survey Nord Stream 2 route
US President Donald Trump on December 20, 2019 signed the US defense budget providing for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and companies that participate in the project
Read more
Passenger jet crashes in Afghanistan — media
Up to 83 people could have been on board the plane
Read more
Two minors left by their father at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport
Two boys, aged eight and five, have been found unattended at Sheremetyevo’s Terminal D
Read more
Trump, Erdogan discuss Libya ceasefire, ending violence in Syria
US President also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean
Read more
Flight en route to Moscow returns to Khabarovsk over bomb threat
There were 262 passengers aboard the flight
Read more
Soyuz rocket’s malfunction will be eliminated in one or two weeks - sources
The launch was cancelled over a problem with the booster’s electrical equipment
Read more
Kowtowing to his Western handlers: MP bashes Zelensky’s claim of USSR ‘starting WWII’
During his trip to Poland, the Ukrainian president accused the Soviet Union of starting WWII along with Nazi Germany
Read more
Convicted Israeli woman pleas for pardon
Naama Issachar, her family and defense attorneys hope that the Russian president will soon take a decision on her pardoning and release in accordance with his constitutional powers
Read more
EU blacklists seven more Russians for election in Crimea
According to the EU representative, the council will soon officially announce the decision
Read more
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Syrian army enters Maarat al-Numan in southeastern Idlib
According to the TV channel, the Syrian army has entered Maarat al-Numan, where a major outpost of Jabhat al-Nusra militants is located
Read more
Putin, Zelensky establish working contact, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the contact between Putin and Zelensky was not sensational
Read more
Three people injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad
Three missiles directly landed at the US embassy premises, one of them hit the canteen building
Read more
Russian archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin dies at 51
He used to serve as the chair of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Public Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church in 2009-2015
Read more
Heavy flamethrowers wipe out enemy force at 50 km distance in Siberia drills
The drills involved more than 500 troops
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Pentagon aggravates situation around interaction in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
Earlier US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said that about 14 months ago, US troops intercepted a Russian major general in the Syrian area of Manbij
Read more
Japanese citizen detained in Russia during attempt to obtain secret data
Moscow has lodged a protest to Tokyo over actions by a citizen of Japan
Read more
Turkish military convoy crosses Syria border, heads to southern Idlib - TV
According to Al Arabiya TV channel, the Turkish convoy consists of 30 vehicles, including 12 armored vehicles carrying equipment
Read more
Press review: Who needs Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ and Russia to fight Iran sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, January 28
Read more
Russian military to inspect US military facility in Germany
During their one-day visit, the servicemen will inspect the military facility at its location in peace time
Read more
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan might belong to US Air Force — TV
The markings on the plane’s right engine bear resemblance to those belonging to the US Air Force, the channel informs, publishing alleged video footage from the crash site
Read more
Russian figure skaters make clean sweep of podium at European Championships
Alena Kostornaia showed a result of 240.81 points and won gold in women's singles
Read more