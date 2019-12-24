Putin says no clarity yet regarding prospects for extending New START

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The prospects for extending the New START Treaty are still unclear, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Defense Ministry’s annual expanded board meeting. He noted that "the degradation of the arms control system gave rise to substantial concern."

"I have in mind not only the collapse of the INF Treaty triggered by the United States under a totally far-fetched pretext. Since November 2019, Washington has created uncertainty regarding its participation in the Open Skies Treaty. The prospects for extending the treaty on reducing strategic offensive arms remain vague as well," the Russian leader stated.