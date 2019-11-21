Islam, Orthodox Christianity based on fundamental humanistic values — Putin

BISHKEK, November 21. /TASS/. Orthodox Christianity and Islam are based on identical humanistic values, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the participants in the conference titled "Orthodoxy and Islam — Religions of Peace," which is being held in Bishkek on Thursday. The address was read out by Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko.

"Islam and Orthodox Christianity, just like other world religions, are based on fundamental humanistic values that are of enduring importance — on mercy and love for one’s near, justice and respect for human beings," the Russian president noted.

That’s why joint efforts by religious organizations, their "constructive cooperation with government agencies and non-governmental organizations" will certainly contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening "civil peace and accord" in Kyrgyzstan and Russia, he stressed.

"It is essential to preserve our positive historical experience, cherish and pass on to future generations our unique heritage, that is, good traditions of friendship, mutual respect and understanding between people practicing different religions," Putin stated.