Russia plans to allocate $58 as additional contribution to UN in 2020

UNITED NATIONS, November 14. /TASS/. In 2020, Russia plans to allocate $58 million as voluntary additional contributions to the budget of the United Nations, Russia’s deputy UN envoy Dmitry Chumakov said at a conference to announce national contributions for the sustainable development goals.

"Russia is committed to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda [for sustainable development] in all directions," Chumakov said.

He announced a series of voluntary contributions to UN programs and agencies, totaling $58 million, including $40 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and $2.6 million - to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will get $2 million each.

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will receive $1.5 million from Russia.

Smaller sums will be distributed among other UN funds and bodies.

Apart from voluntary donations, Russia, just like all other UN member states, makes a contribution into the organization’s regular budget. In 2019, Moscow allocated $67.1 million to the organization’s budget. Besides, it also provides funding to maintain peacekeeping operations.

The United Nations is facing a financial crisis, because a number of member nations, including its biggest donor US, have so far failed to make their 2019 contributions. The share of each country is calculated based on the gross national income for a ten-year period, population figures and debt burden.