Putin congratulates Chinese leader on 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

"Our country was the first one to recognize the People’s Republic of China and it immediately established very close cooperation with it. Recalling the history of the Russian-Chinese relations, we can say that they withstood the test of time," Putin said.

The Russian leader praised the success in cultivating constructive cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in various areas, in expanding substantive political dialogue at all levels and also coordinating efforts in solving vital issues of regional and global agenda, including as part of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and other multilateral platforms.

Putin voiced confidence that Russia and China would continue boosting their relations for the sake of the two countries’ friendly nations and enhancing stability and security on the Eurasian continent and around the globe, the Kremlin press service said.

In his turn, the Chinese leader also congratulated Putin on the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations, the China Central Television reported. "On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi Jinping sent his cordial congratulations to the Russian leader on occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries," the report said.

The Soviet Union and China officially established diplomatic relations on October 2, 1949.