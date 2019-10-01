Putin congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China

The Russian head of state lauded the outstanding economic, social and scientific success that China had achieved in the previous 70 years, as well as the country’s global credibility and its important role in resolving pressing international issues.

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, the Kremlin press service said.

"Under your guidance, China is confidently moving towards achieving the goals outlined by the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China, which include building ‘a middle-income society’ by 2021 and turning the country into ‘a modern socialist nation’ by 2049," Putin pointed out.

The Russian president emphasized that the two countries were each other’s indispensable strategic partners. He also commended the high level of political dialogue between Moscow and Beijing, as well as cooperation in all areas and interaction in regional and global affairs.

Putin "appreciated his friendly relations with Xi Jinping and expressed commitment to constructive dialogue and close cooperation for the benefit of the Russian and Chinese people," the Kremlin press service said.