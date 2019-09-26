Moscow urges Kiev to abandon whitewashing of Nazi collaborators

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian side is calling on the Ukrainian authorities to abandon falsification of history urging western countries’ representative against supporting events attempting to rehabilitate Nazism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. "As we approach the anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre when Nazis executed tens of thousands of Kiev Jews in September 1941, we would like to address the issue of rehabilitation of Nazi collaborators and falsification of history. Unfortunately, we are witnessing regular attempts to misconstrue historical events in Ukraine," the diplomatic agency underlined. "The director of the so-called Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance used to work especially actively in this area and produced fabricated historical fakes en masse, particularly vindicating members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary formation - TASS) painting them as freedom fighters. Vladimir Vyatrovich has left, but his cause is still going."

The ministry drew attention to the fact that an exhibition marking Ukraine’s Independence Day was held in early September in Kiev’s Osher Schwartzman Jewish Library, which particularly demonstrated exhibits and books dedicated to Nazi collaborators and Jewish pogrom masterminds like Stepan Bandera and Andrey Melnik, "who the modern Ukraine is trying to equate with Nazi victims." "An utterly outrageous incident took place on August 22 in the town of Sambor in the Lvov Region where a monument to members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists who participated in massacres of Jews was erected at a Jewish cemetery with local authorities present, as well as Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Svyatoslav, "head" of the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphanius and Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich. In other words, a monument for the butchers on the tombs of victims," the ministry pointed out. The agency also added that it is not just about "disregard for historical facts, but also disparaging memory of the innocent people who were killed."

