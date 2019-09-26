Kremlin says Russia committed to INF Treaty, has grounds to accuse US of violations

Putin: Russia will not be the first to deploy missiles previously banned by INF Treaty

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow accuses Washington of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and remains committed to the spirit and letter of the document, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"As far as NATO is concerned, we absolutely disagree with any accusations against Russia. The Russian side has not violated the letter and spirit of the INF Treaty, and on the contrary, it continues consistently accusing the US of violating the INF Treaty, and there are grounds for that," Peskov said.