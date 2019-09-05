Putin: Russia will not be the first to deploy missiles previously banned by INF Treaty

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia will make the missiles previously outlawed under the INF Treaty, but it will not be the first to deploy them, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"We said outright that we would not deploy anything after the Americans tested such a missile. We will make such missiles, of course, but we will not deploy them in the regions where no ground-based missile systems of this class of US manufacture have emerged," Putin stated.

Elaborating on the subject, the Russian president noted that the United States’ deployment of missiles in Japan and South Korea would pose threats to a large share of Russia’s territory.

"If US missiles are deployed in Japan or South Korea, we understand that this will be done to counterbalance potential threats from North Korea, but it will create certain considerable problems for us," he pointed out. "Most probably these missile systems will be able to reach targets on a vast area in Russia, including the Far East," he said.