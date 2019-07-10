Russian PM welcomes Ukrainian lawmakers’ intention to resume cross-party dialogue

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev welcomes plans to resume dialogue between Russian and Ukrainian political parties, as he himself said at a meeting with Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s ‘Opposition Platform - For Life’ party Viktor Medvedchuk and the party’s leader Yuri Boiko.

"It is no secret that political dialogue between Russian and Ukrainian parties has been stalled," said Medvedev who heads the United Russia party. "We believe it’s not right, so we fully support Opposition Platform - For Life’s intention to resume dialogue," he added.

The Russian prime minister pointed out that the meeting was taking place at United Russia’s Moscow office. He also said that the party had partner relations with numeorus foreign political forces, including ruling parties.

"We wish that you achieve success at the upcoming election, including a chance to form a ruling coalition," Medvedev said, addressing Medvedchuk and Boiko.

According to the Russian prime minister, cross-party dialogue is a useful thing. "In order to make it sustainable and consistent, I think we should work on a memorandum aimed at boosting relations between the two parties," he emphasized.