Russian Foreign Ministry slams agreement between Albania, Kosovo

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about an agreement that Albania and the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo have made to unify their diplomatic missions to third countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Provocative steps by Tirana and Pristina, which are in line with the Greater Albania concept, cause serious concern," the statement reads. "We would like to point out that the United States and the European Union prefer not to react to such destructive moves, actually encouraging the Greater Albania sentiment that is harmful to the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.