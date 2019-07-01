Russia establishing facts of Israel’s air attack on Damascus — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia is establishing the facts of the Israeli Air Force’s missile attack on Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Monday.

"We are establishing the facts now. We do not know what happened there. We want to gain insight into it, but the necessity to respect and execute the UN Security Council’s operating resolutions, that no one cancelled, is our principle which we will proceed from when assessing actions of any players in the region," the minister highlighted.

Syria’s air defense systems repelled a missile attack that targeted the cities of Damascus and Homs overnight into Monday. According to the SANA news agency, the missiles were launched by Israel’s warplanes out of Lebanon’s air space.

Reuters reported that representatives for the Israel Defense Forces declined to comment.