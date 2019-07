TASS, July 1. At least four people have been killed and 21 others wounded in an Israeli missile strike in a rural area near Syria’s capital Damascus, the SANA news agency reported on Monday.

It noted that a child was among the victims.

Syria’s air defenses repelled a missile attack targeting the cities of Damascus and Homs overnight to Monday. According to SANA, the missiles were fired by Israeli warplanes from Lebanon’s airspace.