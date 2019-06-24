Kremlin slams possible introduction of new US sanctions on Iran as illegal

"We consider these sanctions as illegal. This is all what I can say," Peskov stressed. In comment on a question whether Russia was planning to counter new restrictions given that its interests may be also affected, Peskov said "there is nothing to add here."

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The United States’ decision to continue tightening sanctions against Iran is illegal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would impose "major new sanctions on Iran" on June 24.

On May 8, 2018 Trump announced that Washington was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, a 2015 deal that limited Iran’s nuclear development in exchange for the cancellation of the UN, US and EU sanctions.

A year later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran was scaling back its commitments under the JCPOA. He declared that Tehran would resume works on enriching uranium and stop modernizing the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor unless the deal’s participants fulfilled their commitments within the next 60 days, including in the banking sector and oil trade.