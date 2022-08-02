Half of city of Peski mopped up from Ukrainian troops — DPR People’s Militia

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have entered the city of Peski, with half of it being already mopped up from Ukrainian troops, a DPR People’s Militia officer said on Tuesday.

"Our unit is now in the settlement of Peski. Mopping-up operations are underway. We are mopping up entrenchments after the breakthrough of the enemy’s first defense line. The city has been mopped up by 50%," Ilya Yemelyanov, deputy commander of the 11th motorized rifle regiment, said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to Yemelyanov, Peski now is "literally a big garrison." "Locals were evacuated from there not long ago. Now there are sheer entrenches, the houses are circled by entrenches <…> The defense was organized according NATO technologies," he said.

Peski, located near the Donetsk airport, is a key to Ukraine’s heavily defensed fortified area in Avdeyevka.