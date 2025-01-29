Death toll from stampede at religious festival in India rises to 40

NEW DELHI, January 29. /TASS/. The number of fatalities resulting from the stampede at the Kumbh Mela religious festival in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 40, Reuters reported, citing a police source.

Earlier, authorities reported 15 deaths.

The Kumbh Mela festival takes place in northern India once every 12 years. Since its start on January 13, more than 110 million pilgrims have participated by bathing in the Ganges River. In total, an estimated 450 million people, including 1.5 million foreigners, are expected to attend.