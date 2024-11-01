Two people killed in shooting at Halloween party in US Orlando

NEW YORK, November 1. /TASS/. Two people were killed and six injured after a shooting in Orlando (Florida) on Halloween, Fox 13 reported citing Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

According to him, the shooting occurred at around 1:07 a.m. in an area where hundreds of people were celebrating Halloween. The police chief reported the deaths of two people. Six other persons were injured and hospitalized.

Law enforcement agencies detained the alleged attacker. He turned out to be a 17-year-old armed with a handgun, Fox 13 reported.