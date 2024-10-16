Earthquake in Turkey damages three buildings — Interior Ministry

ANKARA, October 16. /TASS/. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that three buildings partially collapsed as a result of the recent 5.9 magnitude earthquake, with no casualties reported.

"Following the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck Malatya, AFAD [the Disaster and Emergency Management Organization of Turkey] and our relevant agencies continue to investigate the situation on the ground in the Malatya, Diyarbakir, Sanliurfa, Elazig, Batman and Tunceli provinces. Three buildings partially collapsed. There was one incident each in Malatya, Sanliurfa and Elazig. No casualties or property losses were reported," the minister said on his X page.

He also mentioned that the emergency hotline received "374 calls and reports, including 341 notifications about the situation and 33 requests for assistance."