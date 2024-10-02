One killed as fire breaks out at musical comedy theater in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, October 2. /TASS/. One person died as a result of a fire at the Musical Comedy Theater in Russia’s Urals city Yekaterinburg, the press office of the Russian Health Ministry in the Sverdlovsk Region reported.

"One person died," the press service of the regional Ministry of Health said when asked about the number of dead and injured.

Yegor Bukhryakov, head of the firefighting service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s main department for the region, told reporters that, according to preliminary data, it was a theater employee.

Earlier, some belongings caught fire in the theater building over an area of 15 square meters, the fire was contained. According to the institution’s website, no events are scheduled for Wednesday, the next performance is due on October 11.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.