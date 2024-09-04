Nine people, including children, injured in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk market

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the Ukrainian strike on the Sokol marketplace in the city of Donetsk has increased to nine, while an adult and two children were killed, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said in a statement.

It was previously reported that eight people suffered injuries and three were killed.

"According to updated statistics, two children - a girl born in 2011 and a teenage boy born in 2009, as well as a man born in 1989 - were killed during the shelling attack on the Sokol marketplace in Donetsk, while another child - a boy born in 2013 - suffered moderate injuries. Eight more people were also wounded: men born in 1976, 1984, 1986, 1994, 1996 and 1998, as well as women born in 1975 and 1988 (two of them are in serious condition and the other six are in moderate [condition])", the statement said.

Earlier, a 20-year-old female civilian was injured in the same district of Donetsk. According to the Russian Investigative Committee’s military investigation branch for the DPR, the young woman was wounded at 04:00 a.m. Moscow time.