Fire at warehouses in Rostov Region extinguished after two-week battle

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The fire in the town of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov Region, where fuel warehouses had been ablaze for more than two weeks after UAV debris fell nearby, has finally been put out for good, emergency response services told TASS.

"The fire has been completely extinguished," the agency source said.

Earlier the administration of the Proletarsky district told TASS that the fire had covered 10,000 square meters. According to Russia's sanitary watchdog, harmful substances above normal levels have not been recorded. On Monday, emergency response services told TASS that the open flames had been extinguished.

On August 18, air defense forces repelled an attack by a Ukrainian drone in the southeast of the Rostov Region. The falling debris caused diesel fuel to catch fire at industrial warehouses in Proletarsk. About 50 Emergencies Ministry employees were injured in the fire. Some of them are receiving medical care in hospitals in Rostov-on-Don and St. Petersburg. A state of emergency is in effect in Proletarsk.