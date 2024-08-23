Fire spreads from burning dry grass to residential houses in Rostov Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A fire has spread from burning dry grass and reeds to dwelling houses in the city of Proletarsk in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

The firefighting effort involves some 40 rescuers and 12 firefighting vehicles.

Russian air defense systems repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the south east of the Rostov Region in the morning on August 18. Falling fragments caused fire to diesel fuel stored at industrial depots in Proletarsk. The firefighting operation was later suspended because of another drone attack to be resumed after it. An emergency situation regime has been imposed in Proletarsk.